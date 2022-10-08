iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 5.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

IJT stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

