iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.