iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after purchasing an additional 507,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

