Ispolink Trading Down 7.4% This Week (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $912,155.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,170,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ispolink is www.ispolink.com/blog. The official website for Ispolink is ispolink.com. The Reddit community for Ispolink is https://reddit.com/r/ispolink. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink (ISP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ispolink has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,756,425,784.89 in circulation. The last known price of Ispolink is 0.00063756 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $604,897.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ispolink.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

