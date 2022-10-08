iZUMi Bond USD (IUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,001.00

iZUMi Bond USD (IUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. iZUMi Bond USD has a total market capitalization of $29.86 million and approximately $14,001.00 worth of iZUMi Bond USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iZUMi Bond USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One iZUMi Bond USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

iZUMi Bond USD Profile

iZUMi Bond USD launched on April 29th, 2022. iZUMi Bond USD’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. iZUMi Bond USD’s official Twitter account is @izumi_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. iZUMi Bond USD’s official website is izumi.finance.

Buying and Selling iZUMi Bond USD

According to CryptoCompare, “iZUMi Bond USD (IUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. iZUMi Bond USD has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iZUMi Bond USD is 0.99581417 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $798.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://izumi.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iZUMi Bond USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iZUMi Bond USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iZUMi Bond USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

