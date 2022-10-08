Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

