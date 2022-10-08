Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Jacob Forward ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

