James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,275.08

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,275.08 ($15.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,140 ($13.77). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($14.08), with a volume of 26,306 shares changing hands.

James Latham Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £234.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,200.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,274.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Latham bought 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £9,148.55 ($11,054.31).

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

