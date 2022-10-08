Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.