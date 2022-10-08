Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $6,096,812.05 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
