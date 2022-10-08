Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $6,096,812.05 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

