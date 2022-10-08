Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,230 ($14.86) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,107.50 ($13.38).

UU stock opened at GBX 863.80 ($10.44) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 850 ($10.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,047.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,069.84.

In related news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

