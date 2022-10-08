John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMGet Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 6.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 214,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 69,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $43.76. 210,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

