JPEG Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (JPEG)

JPEG (JPEG) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One JPEG token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JPEG has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. JPEG has a market cap of $256,184.88 and $62,309.00 worth of JPEG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JPEG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JPEG Profile

JPEG launched on March 23rd, 2022. JPEG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 tokens. JPEG’s official Twitter account is @jpegvaultdao. The official website for JPEG is www.jpegvault.io.

Buying and Selling JPEG

According to CryptoCompare, “JPEG (JPEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. JPEG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JPEG is 0.00035233 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $393.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jpegvault.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPEG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPEG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JPEG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JPEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JPEG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.