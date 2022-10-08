JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,555 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 202,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

JEPI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

