JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $51.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83.

