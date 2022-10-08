JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Nelson Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,583,112 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

