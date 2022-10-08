JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 607,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,263. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.
