JungleKing TigerCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIGER)

JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, JungleKing TigerCoin has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. JungleKing TigerCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $94,101.00 worth of JungleKing TigerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JungleKing TigerCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About JungleKing TigerCoin

JungleKing TigerCoin was first traded on July 1st, 2022. JungleKing TigerCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. JungleKing TigerCoin’s official Twitter account is @jungleking_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JungleKing TigerCoin is jungleking.app.

JungleKing TigerCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JungleKing TigerCoin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JungleKing TigerCoin is 0.00000002 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $32,295.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jungleking.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JungleKing TigerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JungleKing TigerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JungleKing TigerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

