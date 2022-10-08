JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,101.00

JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One JungleKing TigerCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JungleKing TigerCoin has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. JungleKing TigerCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $94,101.00 worth of JungleKing TigerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JungleKing TigerCoin Token Profile

JungleKing TigerCoin’s genesis date was July 1st, 2022. JungleKing TigerCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. JungleKing TigerCoin’s official Twitter account is @jungleking_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JungleKing TigerCoin is jungleking.app.

Buying and Selling JungleKing TigerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JungleKing TigerCoin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JungleKing TigerCoin is 0.00000002 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $32,295.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jungleking.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JungleKing TigerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JungleKing TigerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JungleKing TigerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

