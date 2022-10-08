K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 170,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 1,678.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 1.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

KWEB stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,412,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371,861. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

