K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 4,500 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.42. 2,455,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,621. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

