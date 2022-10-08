K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,495 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $381,254,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

NTR stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. 1,409,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,231. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

