Kaspa Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and $1.05 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 13,216,621,856 coins and its circulating supply is 12,972,863,693 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kaspa has a current supply of 13,216,621,856 with 13,110,444,283 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00242241 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $656,976.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

