KENKA METAVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $777,996.91 (KENKA)

KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, KENKA METAVERSE has traded 67.4% lower against the US dollar. KENKA METAVERSE has a market capitalization of $777,996.91 and approximately $14,501.00 worth of KENKA METAVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KENKA METAVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KENKA METAVERSE Profile

KENKA METAVERSE launched on December 28th, 2021. KENKA METAVERSE’s total supply is 46,494,649,465 tokens. KENKA METAVERSE’s official Twitter account is @kenkadometa. KENKA METAVERSE’s official website is ttx-games.com/kenkado. KENKA METAVERSE’s official message board is medium.com/@ttxgames.

KENKA METAVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KENKA METAVERSE has a current supply of 46,494,649,465 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KENKA METAVERSE is 0.00001599 USD and is down -22.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,484.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ttx-games.com/kenkado/.”

