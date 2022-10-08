Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,098 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 8.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $40,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,351.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 103,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,708 and have sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.7 %

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

