Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 2,111 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

