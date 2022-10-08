Key Financial Inc Buys New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

