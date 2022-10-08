Key Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

