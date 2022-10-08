Key Financial Inc Purchases 116 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 290,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

