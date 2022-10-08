Key Financial Inc Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

CB opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

