Key Financial Inc Sells 12,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Key Financial Inc cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 344,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

