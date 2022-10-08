Key Financial Inc Sells 135 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BABA opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

