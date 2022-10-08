KeyCorp Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $56.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. Research analysts expect that Olin will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

