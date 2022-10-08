Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 8,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Kingswood Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 4.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,350,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 57,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

