KList Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $110,723.00 (LIST)

KList Protocol (LIST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One KList Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KList Protocol has a total market cap of $746,000.00 and $110,723.00 worth of KList Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KList Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KList Protocol

KList Protocol launched on September 26th, 2021. KList Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. KList Protocol’s official website is www.klist.finance/#. KList Protocol’s official Twitter account is @klist_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KList Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KList Protocol (LIST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KList Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KList Protocol is 0.00747121 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $113,848.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klist.finance/#/.”

