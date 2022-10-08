Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.64

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 138369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
