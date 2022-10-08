KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 3,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 42,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
KOSÉ Trading Down 1.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.
About KOSÉ
KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.
