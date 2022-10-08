Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,740 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. B&G Foods makes up about 1.7% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 322.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

