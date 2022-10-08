Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $67.18.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

