Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 5.9% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 419,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

