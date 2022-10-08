Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTH traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.13. 10,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,363. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $166.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

