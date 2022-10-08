KubeCoin Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (KUBE)

KubeCoin (KUBE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, KubeCoin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One KubeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KubeCoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $893,909.00 worth of KubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KubeCoin Token Profile

KubeCoin launched on September 26th, 2021. KubeCoin’s total supply is 480,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,719,114 tokens. KubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @kubecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. KubeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kubecoin. The official website for KubeCoin is www.kubecoin.org.

Buying and Selling KubeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KubeCoin (KUBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. KubeCoin has a current supply of 480,000,000 with 145,719,114.08 in circulation. The last known price of KubeCoin is 0.01589964 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $882,946.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kubecoin.org.”

