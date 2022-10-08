L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Oct 8th, 2022

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,433. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.39.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

