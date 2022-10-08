LABEL Foundation (LBL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.06 Million

LABEL Foundation (LBL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. LABEL Foundation has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of LABEL Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABEL Foundation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LABEL Foundation has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LABEL Foundation

LABEL Foundation was first traded on December 17th, 2021. LABEL Foundation’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,369,062 tokens. LABEL Foundation’s official Twitter account is @labelfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. LABEL Foundation’s official website is label.foundation. The official message board for LABEL Foundation is labelfoundation.medium.com/label-foundation-next-generation-blockchain-based-entertainment-education-platform-e1dcc8e15cad.

According to CryptoCompare, “LABEL Foundation (LBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LABEL Foundation has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 839,679,374.9 in circulation. The last known price of LABEL Foundation is 0.00586836 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,414,286.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://label.foundation.”

