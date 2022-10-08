LavaX Labs (LAVAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $118,437.00

LavaX Labs (LAVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One LavaX Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. LavaX Labs has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $118,437.00 worth of LavaX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LavaX Labs has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LavaX Labs Profile

LavaX Labs was first traded on October 20th, 2021. LavaX Labs’ total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. LavaX Labs’ official Twitter account is @lavax_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. LavaX Labs’ official website is lavaxlabs.com. LavaX Labs’ official message board is lavaxlabs.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LavaX Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “LavaX Labs (LAVAX) is a cryptocurrency . LavaX Labs has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LavaX Labs is 0.01787279 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $455,215.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lavaxlabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LavaX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LavaX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LavaX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

