LAW TOKEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,444.00 (LAW)

LAW TOKEN (LAW) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, LAW TOKEN has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. LAW TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $606,431.31 and approximately $10,444.00 worth of LAW TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LAW TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LAW TOKEN Profile

LAW TOKEN’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. LAW TOKEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,000,000 tokens. LAW TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @lawtoken1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. LAW TOKEN’s official website is lawtoken.finance.

Buying and Selling LAW TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “LAW TOKEN (LAW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LAW TOKEN has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LAW TOKEN is 0.00241217 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,243.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lawtoken.finance/.”

