LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

