LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,277,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,206,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $302,000.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

