LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,142,833.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.