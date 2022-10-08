LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008651 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $1.18 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is blog.naver.com/lemonchain.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. LEMONCHAIN has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LEMONCHAIN is 1.70342053 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $572,376.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lemonchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

